FRSC Decries Proliferation Of Speed Bumps On Gombe-Yola Highway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has lamented over the proliferation of ‘illegal’ speed bumps along Gombe-Yola highway.

Sector commander of the FRSC in Gombe State Felix Theman made the lamentation in a press release, yesterday.

According to him, the bumps do not only pose a great danger to the motoring public but cause early destruction of the road infrastructure which costs the government so much to build.

He said between Cham and Bambam communities along the highway with a distance of 40 kilometres, about 57 bumps have been indiscriminately erected by communities adding that there are also 18 others along Bambam to Kaltungo town.

“Drivers have consistently failed to abide by the speed limits in the built up areas, communities have also not allowed the roads to be. Communities should desist from this self-help approach as doing so will not only be counter-productive but will eventually lead to degradation of the road which the entire society is in dire need of.

“Communities should always call on the federal controller of works whose responsibility is to evaluate the safety concerns with a view to providing safer solutions as may be appropriate “, the commander advised.