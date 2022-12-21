North-Central Youth for Good Governance has said that Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has performed beyond expectation in the State.

The group stated this in Markudi, Benue State capital at a press conference in support of Governor Bello over the arrest of his nephew by the EFCC.

Addressing the gathering, the leader of the group, Mr. Akume B. Akaar, cautioned the anti-graft body to avoid being used as a political tool to witch-hunt political opponents in the country.

He added, “For those who don’t know us, The North Central Youths for Good Governance (NCYGG) is a socio-political pressure group whose sole aim and objective is for the safeguard of impactful governance within it’s area of influence, which is the six states making up the North Central geo-political zone.

“It is worthy of note to state that our group has been observing for some time the melodrama between operatives of the Economic Financial and other Crimes Commission (EFCC) and officials of the Kogi State Government.

“While we would like to state categorically, that as a responsible organisation, we would not like to be seen as a body impeding the work of a statutory organisation such as the EFCC, no!.”

However, he said that the group reserved the right as bona fide and law abiding citizens of Nigeria to observe the commission’s activities with a view to commend the Commission where it is doing the right thing and of course also raise the alarm when it is deviating from its core mandate of fighting corruption.

He said the issue of Kogi State was more of a political, saying the group regreted to announce to the whole world that the commission was doing a hatchet job for some shadowy groups for political reason.

“Findings conducted by our group has revealed that some elements within and outside Kogi State have resolved to nail the Governor Yahaya Bello led administration using the EFCC as the tool.

“Our position is based on what we see as relentless efforts and moves to rope the governor and some of his officials into corruption dungeon with a view to permanently consign them to political oblivion.

When is it an offence to run for the office of the president?

“The latest of such macabre drama ensued recently when the commission raided the home of the younger brother to the governor, Mr. Ali Bello who alongside two others are currently being detained for almost a week by the commission,” he said.

The group said the continued detention of Mr. Ali Bello was a fragrant abuse of his fundamental human rights to dignity and fair hearing because the constitution and other laws of the land say that an accused should be charged to court within 24 hours after his arrest.

He said the commission and its operatives know what they are doing, saying since they can’t find or link him to any wrong doing, he has to be perpetually kept in the prison in lieu of his elder brother.

They group said that they align with the position of Chief Olisa Agbakoba who recently lampooned the EFCC of fostering gross impunity with the continued detention of Ali Bello by the commission.

He said several bodies across the country have condemned EFCC on this unwarranted provocation against Kogi State.

The group said the purporting graft allegations against the governor should remember that the World Bank had recently lauded the governor for managing the affairs and resources of the state prudently.

He praise the governor achievement in Kogi State saying Gov. Bello has completely changed the face of Kogi State. His healthcare system legacy is one of the best in the country,. In terms of Education, Road infrastructure, Security and good governance no governor come close to governor Bello.

“We are using this opportunity to appeal to the EFCC to release Ali Bello and the others detained along with him, failure of which our members have resolved to picket it’s offices across the country,” he declared.