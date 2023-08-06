Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has described one of the icons of journalism, Mr Raymond Ekpu, who turned 75, as “one of the most celebrated Journalists in Nigeria and Africa.”

“This iconic public intellectual and Akwa Ibom state’s gift to the journalism world has taken the state and Nigeria to the podium of glory through the pen,” he noted.

Pouring the encomiums on the erudite Journalist, through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Ekerete Udoh, at the weekend, Governor Eno, applauded the renowned journalist “for all you have done to advance the practice of journalism in Nigeria.”

He added: “Your huge contributions in advocating on the issues and ideals of good governance, and your abiding love for your dear state and our capacity to ‘Arise’ and be the shining city upon the hill can never go unnoticed.

“On this occasion of your 75th Birthday, we wish you continuous good health, a sound mind, immeasurable and unquantifiable blessings from the Almighty God. Happy birthday again, our dear Ambassador of journalism.”