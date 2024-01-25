Gombe State governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday attended the official unveiling of a book written by former minister of communications and digital economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, held at the Freser Suite in Abuja.

The governor, who served as the chief host at the event, lauded the book titled, “A Scholar‘s Journey: Navigating Academia” for its meticulous portrayal of the author’s academic experiences, asserting its undeniable value for the academic community, particularly aspiring scholars.

He said, Let me begin by congratulating my brother, one of the proudest Ambassadors of Gombe State, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, for authoring this well-crafted book that provides a comprehensive account of his academic journey. I am confident that this literary work will be of substantial value, not only to the academic community but the larger society.