Project Victory Call Initiative (PVC-Naija), a non-governmental, political advocacy and education platform committed to interfacing with electorates across Nigeria, is set to assess and measure the impact of governance under the present political leadership in the country.

The assessment targets President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, among others.

A statement issued by the Organisation’s president, Paula Bellgam, said PVC-Naija is dedicated to rethinking Nigeria, reinventing politics, remodelling leadership, and redefining governance.

“Our goal is to erase dividing lines, forge unity, and empower citizens toward nation-building. Our vision is to create a new Nigeria of credible, responsible, and responsive leadership and citizenry.

“Our mission is to enlighten and sensitise Nigerians on their political responsibilities, ensuring the emergence of credible leaders for accountable governance. Among our objectives are: to establish direct engagement with electorates seeking positive change.

“Position citizens as decisive stakeholders in Nigeria’s power equation. Drive electoral victories that secure the ideology of a government of the people, by the people, and for the people,” the statement reads.

It added that Night 4 Naija is a national recognition and award ceremony honouring leaders, advocates, and change agents contributing to Nigeria’s growth and democratic development. It will be held in Abuja on December 14.

During the nomination process, the group said, “There are 15 award categories in total. Nominations reflect Nigeria’s geopolitical balance—South East, South South, South West, North West, North East, and North Central—ensuring that no zone is left out. The only exception is the Best FCT Minister Category, as the South East has never produced an FCT Minister.

“The Nomination Committee for A Night 4 Naija 2025 was chaired by Simon Imobo-Tswam, a public intellectual and accomplished media professional, with Ifeoma Nkem, another distinguished journalist, serving as Secretary.

“Guided by media recommendations and Independent Media Governance Assessment Reports (May 2024 – May 2025), the Committee received submissions in June–July 2025. Screening was completed in August–September 2025.

“The List of Media Nominees was released on 1st October 2025. Public voting begins on the 15th of October and will run until 30th November 2025.”

It said public voting runs from 1 October to 30 November 2025; each vote costs ₦100, ensuring accessibility and citizen-driven participation. The voting link will be announced shortly on the group website pvc-naija.com.ng.

The group said award categories include: political Icon of the Year 2025, political icon of the people award, development/change agent to recognise the efforts of Nigerians outside of the public governance structure; governor of the Year 2025—based on Security, Education, and Agriculture (SEA); Senator of the Year 2025, House of Representatives member; State Legislator and Local Government Chairman of the Year 2025—elected Chairmen only.