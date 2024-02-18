Unknown gunmen have killed a senior official of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Hon. Sylvanus Namang.

Until his death on Saturday in Pankshin LGA of the State, Namang was the State Publicity Secretary of the opposition APC.

Namang was said to have died from the injuries he sustained as a result of gunshot from the unknown assailants.

An APC official, who did not want his name in print, confirmed the sad news to journalists in Jos, the State capital city on Sunday.

He said the late Namang was a dependable ally and deeply committed to the development and progress of the APC at the grassroots and the State at large.

He added that Namang was killed at a provisions store in Pankshin local government area of the State.

Sources from Pankshin also said the owner of the provisions store, Mr. Sunny Best, was also kidnapped by the gunmen and later killed when the vigilante group and hunters gave the rampaging gunmen a hot chase.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Hon. Namang had travelled to Pankshin LGA for a burial programme.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo, were unsuccessful as his mobile phone line was switched off at the time of filing this report.