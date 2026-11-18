Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has called for stronger collaboration among tertiary institutions, industries, research organisations and government agencies to accelerate Nigeria’s national development and economic transformation.

Hamzat made the call while delivering the 38th Convocation Lecture of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, through the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr Tolani Sule, who represented him at the event.

Speaking on the theme: “From Silo to Synergy: Reimagining Nigeria’s Social Education System for National Transformation,” the deputy governor said the country’s educational system could no longer afford to operate in isolation from other critical sectors of the economy.

He argued that tertiary education should go beyond producing graduates for the labour market to developing innovators, entrepreneurs, critical thinkers and problem-solvers capable of shaping the Nigerian economy.

Hamzat emphasised that institutional collaboration must translate into practical results through shared research facilities, staff development, technology transfer, industrial engagement and the application of academic knowledge to societal challenges.

He said the relevance of tertiary institutions should not be determined solely by the certificates they award but also by the competencies they develop, innovations they generate and contributions they make to national productivity.

The deputy governor noted that institutions offering technical and vocational education had a significant responsibility to equip young Nigerians with practical competencies, digital skills and entrepreneurial capabilities required to compete in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

He also called for measurable outcomes in the tertiary education sector, including graduate employability, research productivity, innovation, entrepreneurship and demonstrable societal impact.

Hamzat expressed confidence that the lecture would stimulate fresh perspectives on building an integrated educational ecosystem in which knowledge, technology, industry and innovation reinforce one another.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the YABATECH Governing Council, Professor Funso Isolaowa Afolabi, also emphasised the need for collaboration among tertiary institutions, research organisations and industries, describing institutional synergy as indispensable to national development.

He said universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, research institutions and industries must operate as interconnected partners rather than isolated entities.

Afolabi stressed that such collaboration must produce measurable outcomes, including joint research, knowledge sharing, shared facilities, staff development and stronger industry partnerships.

He also called for a shift in the orientation of tertiary education towards economic productivity, insisting that institutions must produce not just job seekers but innovators, entrepreneurs and critical thinkers capable of contributing to national progress.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the 38th Convocation Lecture, Professor Suwaiba Ahmad, represented by Professor Kabir Bala, advocated that YABATECH should remain focused on its mandate as a specialised institution for technology and vocational studies.

He cautioned against institutions operating outside their core mandates, noting that such practices could unnecessarily extend the duration of academic programmes, with courses designed for four years taking five years and three-year programmes extending to four years.

He identified stronger collaboration among tertiary institutions as a way of addressing the challenges and ensuring that institutions remain focused on their respective mandates.