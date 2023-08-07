Policyholders of Hilal Takaful Nigeria who suffered Insured risks in 2022 financial year were paid claims worth N220 million by the underwriter.

Disclosing this when members of Insurance and Pension Editors of Nigeria (IPEN) paid a courtesy visit to the firm in Lagos recently, the managing director/CEO of the insurer, Thaibat Adeniran, added that, the company also paid N50 million in the month of June 2023.

On surplus payment, she assured that Hilal Takaful has been consistent in surplus payment, which according to her is calculated and paid to customers who were not paid claims within the financial year.

She noted that customers of Takaful are always excited to receive the surplus pay at the end of the year.

Adeniran assured that Halal Takaful Nigeria, provide robust insurance covers for Muslims and non-Muslims, adding that, non-Muslim were their first clients at inception, stressing that, people from different faith show interest in Takaful products in as much as it was presented in truth and sincerity.

Also speaking, the president of IPEN, Chuks Udo Okonta, expressed delight on the performance of Halal Takaful Nigeria and pledged that the group would support the firm in meeting its goal of providing enriched insurance products and services to the insuring public.

He noted that IPEN consists of developmental focused journalists, who are committed to the growth of insurance and pension sectors.

He said, the group, as part of its developmental initiatives, has been engaging stakeholders in the insurance and pension sectors to engender contributions that would sustain the growth of the sectors.

Okonta told Halal Takaful that the group has, in the past, had engagements with shareholders; insurance brokers; insurance agents; policyholders, adding that, there are plans to also engage more insurance consumers to ascertain from them how they feel insurance and pension operators can serve them better.

He also informed the company of future plans of the group, whilst craving a robust relationship with the company.