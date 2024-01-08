India’s apex court on Monday reversed the release of 11 convicts involved in a notorious gang rape, requiring them to return to prison despite their earlier release.

Bilkis Bano, along with two of her children, was among the few survivors in a group of Muslims assaulted by a Hindu mob during religious riots in the western state of Gujarat in 2002.

The incident, which occurred during a period of severe unrest, resulted in the deaths of 14 people, including seven of Bilkis’s relatives and her three-year-old daughter.

The attack took place during the tenure of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, now India’s Prime Minister, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Although Modi faced accusations of neglecting the riots, he was acquitted of any wrongdoing in 2012, two years before his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured national governance.

The 11 convicts were released in August 2022, following a recommendation by a state government panel. However, the Supreme Court in New Delhi ordered their return to prison within two weeks.

“Their plea for protection of their liberty is rejected,” stated the Supreme Court, asserting that allowing their freedom would contradict the rule of law.

Upon their initial release, the convicts received a hero’s welcome, as a widely circulated video showed their relatives and supporters greeting them with sweets and garlands.

The convicts’ release provoked widespread outrage across India, particularly as it coincided with the country’s Independence Day celebrations, where Modi addressed concerns about women’s safety and security.

In response to the release, Bilkis expressed her speechlessness, stating that she had trusted the justice system but was now grappling with the loss of her peace and faltering faith in justice.

Monday’s court ruling received applause from the opposition Congress Party, highlighting the BJP’s indifference toward women’s issues.

Pawan Khera, a party spokesperson, said on X that justice must not be influenced by religious or caste factors related to crime victims or perpetrators.