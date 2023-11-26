The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called on traditional rulers and community heads in the Territory to comply with the code of conduct guiding traditional institution.

The director of FCTA Department of Security Services, Adamu Gwary, made the call during the end of the year media briefing on the activities of the Department.

“They know there is a code of conduct for their being there. It has not happened in the FCT that a graded chief was removed but certainly they are aware if they allow such things to happen within their domain, they know they will be liable for such an action,” Gwary said.

An incident under review occurred in Gwargwada in Kuje Area Council where a chief was kidnapped and another village head was indicted for collaborating with criminals in the heinous act.

Gwary said the indicted chief was neither the paramount ruler nor the district head but someone, who usually led the people in prayer.

He added that when the report was submitted, the immediate-past FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, directed the Chairman of the Area Council to enforce and make the culprit face the consequences and even demanded the signing of a letter sacking the chief outrightly.

He said the matter was taken to court but nothing much came out of it because the judiciary said there was no enough evidence.

“At the end of the day due to the weak system of our laws, you find out that somebody who is involved in that kind of crime is given six months imprisonment and it will start taking effect from the day of his arrest.

“What this has revealed is that when judgement was passed, he must have finished his sentence. These are some of those things that majorly we are facing in terms of prosecution of people who are involved in this kind of crime,” Gwary lamented.

He said in the restructured security committee, the FCTA now involves traditional rulers in non-kinetic approach, where the district heads meet regularly with the village heads and convey the decision reached at the meeting with the graded chiefs through the Onah of Abaji.