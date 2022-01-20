National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 2023 presidentIan hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has donated N50million to the Niger State government to help tackle the security challenges in the state.

Tinubu made the donation during a visit to the Government House in Minna where he was received by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, on Thursday.

Tinubu Support Group disclosed this in a post on its verified Facebook page.

It wrote: “Asiwaju in Minna, donates 50 million naira to the state government to support security challenges faced by the state.”

The donation comes days after the APC chieftain donated N50 million to the families of victims of the recent killings in two local government areas of Zamfara State.

Earlier, LEADERSHIP reports that Tinubu stormed Minna, the Niger State capital to confer with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader arrived the hilltop residence of the General Babangida at about 2.30pm and both went straight into a meeting behind closed-door.

Tinubu’s visit to General Babangida (rtd) popularly known as IBB after similar visits to some influential power blocs and individuals across the country, confirms LEADERSHIP front page story of Thursday, January 20, 2022 that certain power brokers in the country will determine the 2023 presidency.

