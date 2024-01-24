The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has directed the chairmen of the six area councils in the territory to strengthen the local vigilance teams in their areas by ensuring that their needs are adequately met.

Wike, while speaking at a security town hall meeting with stakeholders and residents of Kwali area council yesterday in Kwali town, said his administration has almost concluded procurement processes for more security vehicles.

The minister promised to ensure swift deployment of the vehicles for the vigilance teams.

“I have listened to what the chairman has said. The chairman has virtually requested everything, but he has not told me what he has done. For me, whatever that is going to bring development or improve security, the government has no hesitation.

“The president has directed me to let you know he feels your pains and that is why he has said I must go and see all the councils, talk to them and tackle insecurity headlong. I can assure you that in a matter of days you will be hearing positive stories.

“We are ready to support our security agencies with whatever they need to ensure that our people can sleep with their two eyes closed. We have almost concluded procurement of vehicles for security agencies,” he said.

He promised that they are going to provide the area councils with motorcycles to support the vigilance teams so that they can get information and assist the security agencies.

“Our youths, we have directed the council chairmen to ensure that the vigilance teams are well taken care of. We need information from you because without information, the security agencies would have little or nothing to do.

“If you give them information on time, they will make sure that bad things do not happen,” he said.

Wike, who spoke on the issue of some bad roads fueling kidnapping, asked the council chairman to recommend two more roads in addition to the earlier ones recommended to the FCT Administration for reconstruction.

He promised that the President Bola Tinubu administration would not abandon the people of FCT, and that every year before submitting any budget proposal to the National Assembly, he would meet with traditional rulers and the people to get their inputs by way of getting them to recommend people-oriented projects that can be incorporated into the budget.