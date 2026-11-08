A woman, identified as Mariya Abdullahi, has allegedly poisoned two children of her co-wife in Takuti community, Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State, killing one and leaving the other hospitalised.

Preliminary findings indicated that the victims, aged nine and four, were allegedly given a substance suspected to be poison disguised as a soft drink.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Niger State, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP, saying police operatives visited the scene following a report of the incident.

He said the two children became unconscious after allegedly consuming the substance and were immediately rushed to a nearby clinic for medical attention.

According to him, one of the children died on arrival at the clinic, while the surviving victim was referred to a general hospital, where the child was responding to treatment.

The police spokesperson did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Details later..