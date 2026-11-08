The Kaduna State Police Command has recovered 39 stolen cows following a gun duel with suspected cattle rustlers who attacked Illa Village in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said in a statement issued on Sunday that a combined team of police operatives, local vigilantes under the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and villagers, led by the Officer-in-Charge of Amana Outpost, pursued the suspects into the bush, where they engaged them in a gun duel.

Hassan said a 25-year-old man, identified as Abubakar, was shot in both legs during the attack, which occurred at about 4am on Saturday, November 7.

According to the PPRO, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Rigachikun Division received a distress call from Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar of Illa Village at about 5am, reporting that armed men had invaded the community and rustled cows belonging to 3 Fulani herders.

He added that the suspected rustlers abandoned the 39 cows and fled into the bush with gunshot injuries, while 8 rounds of ammunition were expended during the exchange of fire.

Hassan said the injured man was taken to Shika Teaching Hospital, where he was responding to treatment, while the recovered cows had been handed over to their owners.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Rabiu, commended the operatives and community members for their collaboration and assured residents of sustained efforts to tackle cattle rustling and other crimes in the state.