Two sweepers of the Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), have been killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Gbagada axis of Lagos state, on Monday.

In a statement by LAWMA, security agencies have been contacted to apprehend and prosecute the fleeing driver of the car.

LAWMA, however, identified the vehicle that crushed the sweepers with registration number EPE 984 DV.

The statement read, “We regret to announce the tragic death of two of our esteemed sanitation workers, who were hit by a reckless driver, in the cause of discharging their lawful duties.

“The deceased sweepers were rendering invaluable services to humanity around Gbagada axis when the reckless motorist ran over them. Meanwhile, LAWMA is working with security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the errant driver of the car, with vehicle registration number EPE 984 DV.”

“We wish to appeal to motorists for the umpteenth time, to drive with utmost caution on the highways, to avoid sad incidents like this happening to our sanitation workers or anyone in the course of their legitimate duties.

“The public is urged to remain calm as appropriate steps are being taken and necessary measures put in place. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the deceased, whom we love most dearly. May their souls continue to rest in peace.”