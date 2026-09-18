The deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have triggered investigations, protests and a curfew in Minna, Niger State.

The detainees were arrested during enforcement operations around mining sites in the state on September 15 and 16, before the deaths were discovered at an NSCDC facility.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a full and transparent investigation into the incident, directing authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the arrests, detention conditions, medical attention provided and the events that led to the deaths.

The Niger State NSCDC commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, has been suspended pending the investigation. The state government has also constituted a committee of inquiry, while forensic examinations, medical tests and autopsies are being conducted.

The cause of the deaths remains unconfirmed. The NSCDC initially cited a suspected disease outbreak, but the corps later said no specific cause should be attributed to the deaths until medical and laboratory examinations are completed.

A survivor, Dauda Shehu, described severe overcrowding and poor ventilation inside the detention facility. Governor Umar Bago also said investigators were considering possible suffocation and exposure to hazardous substances associated with illegal mining.

The deaths sparked protests in parts of Minna on Friday, with security agencies deployed as tensions rose. The state government subsequently imposed a curfew and urged residents to remain calm.

Police and other security agencies are investigating alongside the NSCDC and the state government as authorities seek to establish what happened and determine whether anyone bears responsibility.