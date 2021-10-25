Nigerians can now purchase and renew their insurance policies digitally in five minutes without leaving the comfort of their homes or offices.

Managing director/chief executive officer, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, Mr. Niyi Onifade, said this during a media parley at the weekend in Lagos.

Onifade said the era of visiting insurance companies’ offices and waiting for hours or days before procuring policy was gone, as prospective and current policyholders can start and end the process of purchasing cover within their comfort zone through the company’s website or on social media platforms.

“If your policy expires, you don’t need to visit our office. Just visit our website and provide the necessary information, within five minutes you are able to print out your policy certificate. We have lots of testimonies on this, especially, motor insurance policy. Similarly, you can employ a similar avenue to get your claims within a short time,” he said.

Promising that the company has come to revolutionise insurance business in the country, he said both Heirs Insurance and its Life business arm have recruited thousands of insurance agents, who have been digitally empowered to harness insurance opportunities across rural and urban settlements in the country.

He disclosed that though the companies have gotten regulatory approval on some products, there are more innovative products awaiting the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM)’s approal.

Similarly, he disclosed that Heirs Life Assurance is expected to play big in the annuity market, adding that Lagos State has approved the company to be among life insurers to underwrite annuity for the state retirees.

“We all know annuity is a marathon, it is one of the long- term businesses. And as we speak, I want to confirm to you that we are writing an annuity and that we have obtained all necessary approvals from NAICOM. We are playing big in the business and because of the confidence the Lagos State Government has in us, it has appointed us as one of the key providers of annuity in the state.”

Similarly, the acting managing director, Heirs Insurance Limited, Mrs. Adaobi Nwakuche, said firm, which is fully recapitalised to the tune of N10 billion, is revolutionising insurance offerings in Nigeria, with seamless and satisfactory services to its teeming policyholders across the country.

“We will continue to offer simple, accessible and affordable products to satisfy them (customers). We want to do things differently, we want to go to places people have not thought of.”

coming up with different channels like USSD so that even if you don’t have an Internet-enabled device, you can still access insurance” Nwachukwu assured.