By Michael Oche, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has vowed to shutdown activities in all the 774 local governments in the country if members of the National Assembly refuse to jettison the move to delist local government as the third tier of government, through a constitution amendment.

The union which described the move as “anti-people” said it will mobilise all its members and Nigerians to protest and resist such plot.

National president of NULGE, Comrade Ambali Akeem Olatunji, who was speaking with journalists at the weekend in Abuja said the union has written to the leadership of the National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives, to voice their opposition to the bill, and also demanded that the union be invited for discussion within the next two weeks.

He said scrapping of the local government will have an effect on development in the rural area, as the third tier of government is the closest to the people.

He expressed sadness that a representative of people from Rivers State could come up with such a bill, when their governor, Nyesom Wike was a product of local government and a former local government chairman.