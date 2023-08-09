Retrace Your Hard Stand Against Niger Junta, NSCIA Urges Tinubu, ECOWAS

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and in particular, President Bola Tinubu, to retrace their hard stand against Niger Republic following the seizure of power by a military junta from a democratically elected leader, Muhammed Bazoum, through a coup d‘etat.

The apex islamic body in Nigeria, headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, gave the admonition in a statement issued by its deputy secretary-general, Prof. Salisu Shehu, on Wednesday, saying such hard stand, including economic sanctions, were counter-productive and will eventually end in futility.

According to NSCIA, both Nigerians and Nigeriens share common history and borders, therefore, imposing more stringent sanctions against Niger will have negative socio-economic implications for Nigerians – more pains and difficulties for the suffering masses while the junta that seized power takes control of state resources and begins a life of indulgence.

“The Council observes with dismay, that although the military junta in Niger has remained defiant, ECOWAS has just lately further imposed more stringent sanctions against it. But it is well known that such kinds of economic sanctions are counter-productive and eventually end in futility. It is the masses that do suffer the pains and difficulties of the sanctions while the junta that seizes power takes control of state resources and begins a life of indulgence. The Council therefore, calls on ECOWAS and in particular, the Nigerian Government to retrace their steps in this regard to avoid correcting wrong with another,” NSCIA’s statement reads in part.

NSCIA also reminded President Tinubu, who is spearheading the imposition and heaping of sanctions on Niger that thousands of Nigerian refugees are in Niger to whom the country provided succour and safe abode for several years now, insisting that rare hospitality and kindness should not be reciprocated with measures that would cause disaffection, breed hate and hostility and aggravate the sufferings of the downtrodden people across both sides of the borders.

“While it is understandable that the leadership of both ECOWAS and Nigeria must preserve and protect democracy by discouraging forceful take-over of power through military coup d’état, the NSCIA strongly implores the federal government of Nigeria and by extension the leadership of ECOWAS to continue to tread the path of dialogue rather than resorting to violence. This is because violence does more harm than the intended good in any circumstance. Should violence break out in Niger, it is the helpless and hapless masses, who have already been devastated and impoverished by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the world economy, that would pay the very costly price, not the coup plotters,” the statement added.