The television channel founded by the late Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua, Emmanuel TV, will no longer be broadcasting on MultiChoice platforms, DStv and GOtv, from January 17.

Emmanuel TV, which was founded in 2006, was aired worldwide on various satellites.

MultiChoice confirmed that Emmanuel TV would no longer be available on DStv and GOtv platforms. Emmanuel TV will also exit StarSat and other pay-tv platforms.

LEADERSHIP reports that TB Joshua who died on June 5, 2021, is currently the subject of a three-part documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa Eye, which details the alleged atrocities and sexual crimes the cleric committed as a preacher.

At least 30 former members and workers of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), which TB Joshua founded, recounted stories of abuse, harassment, rape, manipulation, torture and staged miracles.

The first instalment of the documentary series was released on January 8, 2024.