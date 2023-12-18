A tragic accident occurred on Sunday night along the Idiroko-Ota road, resulting in the death of two individuals and leaving eight others with varying degrees of injuries, according to the Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Mr. Anthony Uga, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, stating that the crash took place around 8:00 p.m.

The collision involved a MAN diesel truck with registration number LSR 10 YD and a Toyota Carina without a registration number. Among the ten individuals involved in the accident were five male adults, four female adults, and a female child.

Uga explained that the head-on collision occurred due to wrongful overtaking, resulting in the tragic deaths of two male adults, while the remaining eight suffered various injuries.

“The survivors were promptly taken to Idiroko General Hospital for treatment, while the deceased were claimed by their families,” Uga stated.

In response to the accident, FRSC personnel swiftly cleared the vehicles from the road to ensure the uninterrupted flow of traffic in the area.

Commander Uga used the opportunity to caution motorists against reckless overtaking and advised them to reduce speed, especially during the festive season, to avert tragic accidents. He emphasised the necessity of maintaining clear visibility of 150 to 200 metres at night and practising controlled speed before overtaking, stressing the need for safe driving practices.

