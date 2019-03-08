As Nigerians, Again, March To The Polls

As Nigerians go to the polls tomorrow to elect state governors, Houses of Assembly members and Area Council members in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) elections, it is pertinent to call on all actors in the process to abide by democratic tenets.

This call becomes even more urgent if the nation must avert the kind of violence that visited the Presidential and National Assembly elections. At that time it was reported that some politically incorrect characters took pleasure in killing and maiming workers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security operatives and youth corps members deployed to make the conduct of the elections hitch-free.

It is our opinion that they must desist from such unwholesome, even criminal behaviour, because democratic elections in the 21st century are certainly not armed contests. Violence of any kind goes against the grind, and perpetrators of such violence and their sponsors have to be caught and removed from society in a legitimate way.

It is regrettable, to say the least, that during the presidential and National Assembly elections, an officer and two other soldiers of the Nigeria Army on election duty were allegedly killed by gunmen at Abonema, in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State. Local sources said the death toll from that sad incident got to 30.

This newspaper is out rightly against any form of extra-judicial death of any Nigerian during or outside the electoral process. Though many are wont to dismiss the military as having no role to play during the elections, yet without the effort of the security agencies, the military in particular, the election would not have held in many parts of the federation.

We appreciate the fact that the role of the military, as captured in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), is to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity as well as act in aid of civil authority when called upon to do so.

The fact remains that without the military’s involvement, this year’s election would not have been free and fair, as attested to by local and international observers. For the first time in the nation’s political history, ballot box snatching and other irregularities were reduced to the barest minimum.

We must also acknowledge that having tweaked its public communication approach, the army has opened up proactive channels of army-media interface that has removed grey areas that often generate critical information gaps.

In the prevailing circumstance, the Nigerian Army had deemed it appropriate to clarify its activities in the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly polls, explaining that its troops acted within the ambit of the law and rules of engagement. It insisted that soldiers deployed on election duty were professional and proactive in their conduct.

This clarification was in reaction to allegations of partisanship, coercion and shooting of voters in some areas across the country during the elections. There had been allegations of partisanship and brutality by soldiers on the electorate and on some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Electoral officers in some states, including Rivers, Lagos and Delta, accused the military of interfering with the elections, engaging shootings that resulted in deaths of many people, and other unwholesome actions that are incompatible with their constitutional duty.

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, had earlier constituted a high powered committee to probe all cases of alleged misconduct by troops during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The committee is also expected to probe any act of misconduct by personnel that may be involved in the governorship and House of Assembly elections slated for Saturday, March 9.

The Army chief added that the purpose was to uphold Nigeria Army’s “credibility, professionalism and apolitical stand’’.

As a newspaper we commend these sincere and genuine efforts by the army to rein in its men and women who may have gone out of line and carried out acts that can endanger the nation’s stability. We call on other security agencies to take a leaf from the army and scrutinise the activities of its men and women on election duty so as to identify those who might have been used by desperate politicians to compromise the democratic process and punish them appropriately.

As a nation, we must also call on the political leadership to up its game and evolve new policy templates that totally dispenses with the curious militarisation of elections. That is why reforms of the electoral system must continue until this is achieved.