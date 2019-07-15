China Urges U.S. To Stop Wrong Moves On Iran Nuclear Issue

China has called on the U.S. to stop its wrong moves on the Iran nuclear issue and respect the legitimate rights and interests of all parties, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Leaders of France, Germany and Britain issued a joint statement on Sunday, saying that they were “concerned about the risk that JCPOA (nuclear deal) will collapse following sanctions imposed by the U.S.

““As a result of Iran’s decision to no longer respect key provisions of the agreement.”

They stressed that all parties concerned should act responsibly and look for ways to stop the escalation of tension and resume dialogue.

In response, spokesperson, Geng Shuang said the tension surrounding the Iran nuclear issue had continued to escalate recently.

He said that China was highly concerned over the current situation, maintained close communication with related parties and committed itself to helping ease the tensions.

“China has always believed the complete and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in accordance with the requirements of the UN Security Council resolutions.

“It is the only effective way to resolve the Iran nuclear issue and ease tensions,” he said.

Geng called on related parties to remain calm and restrained, adhere to resolving the issues through dialogue under the framework of the JCPOA, assume their responsibilities and ensure a balance of rights and obligations of the JCPOA.

He called on the U.S. to stop its wrong moves on the Iran nuclear issue, respect the legitimate rights and interests of all parties, not to hinder the implementation of the JCPOA and work for a political and diplomatic resolution to the Iran nuclear issue.

When answering a question on Britain intercepting an Iranian tanker on the grounds that it was suspected to deliver oil to Syria, Geng said China always advocated that a country should adhere to basic norms of international laws in its relations with other countries.

“It is hoped that all parties concerned take practical measures to avoid escalating the situation, and jointly safeguard the security of the global energy supply,’’ Geng said.