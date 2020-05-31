International Breweries To Organise Online Live Band Contest

A new and exciting music challenge to discover, engage and reward budding live band performers is about to begin, courtesy of Trophy Extra Special Stout, a new product from the stables of International Breweries Plc.

Dubbed the ‘Trophy Extra Special Band’ battle, the music competition which will run online, in adherence to social distancing directives provides the platform for creative upcoming musicians to display their musical prowess and be gifted with cash prizes, and most importantly, recognition and coaching by the Afro hip hop legend, TuBaba, who is also the Trophy Extra Special Stout Brand Ambassador.

The music competition will not only serve as motivation for local music talents, it will also provide them with a platform to perform before a wider audience than they are used to, and gain popularity while entertaining the numerous current and potential consumers of the new Trophy Stout brand. The winner of the competition will become ‘The Trophy Extra Special Band’.

To participate in the battle, interested musical bands of not more than 5 players and solo singers from across the nation should do a rendition of any TuBaba’s song and post it on either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #TrophyExtraSpecialBand. The legendary TuBaba will watch the entries and select the Top-10 Bands that qualify for the musical battle field. Now on the field, entries from the Top-10 will be posted on Trophy Stout Instagram page, @trophystout for the audience to watch, grade and judge.

The audience eventually prunes the 10 Bands down to 5 by voting to determine which band stays and which band leaves. TuBaba would select the 6th band using a wild card. This is the stage at which the battle really gets hot. The Top-6 bands will be coached by Tubaba and thereafter, post another rendition of any Tubaba’s song, and based on the votes of the online audience, the Top-3 bands will be selected.

The Top-3 bands will slug it out in an online battle where the winner will be determined, based on vocal prowess, ability to entertain the audience and ultimately, the number of votes garnered.

Beyond cash and other prizes to be given to participating bands, the Winner of the #TrophyExtraSpecialBand battle will have the unique opportunity of performing as the official live band at brand activities organized by Trophy Extra Special Stout for a whole year.

Trophy Marketing Manager, Bamishe Oyegbami said the Live Band Battle idea was borne out of the need to engage the live band performers who are overlooked in almost all competitions held in the country and to provide a platform for them to thrive. Oyegbami added that Trophy Stout, with its uncanny resolve to always celebrate extra special occasions and moments with its consumers, intends to use the Live Band Battle to discover hidden talents that will grow the entertainment industry.

To avoid disqualification, Oyegbami urged participants to comply with all the instructions, terms and conditions of the game, and play fair. The instructions, he said, include adherence to the social distancing rule and keeping strictly to the stipulated timelines.