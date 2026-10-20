A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has declared that Northern Nigeria’s political covenant with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections is sacrosanct and non-negotiable.

Kwankwaso said the North would reciprocate the President’s development interventions in the region by delivering massive votes for him in the 2027 presidential election.

He made the declaration on the sidelines of the inauguration of Arewa4Asiwaju in Abuja, where Northern political stakeholders gathered to mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

According to Kwankwaso, the Tinubu administration has demonstrated its commitment to addressing the North’s infrastructure deficit through major projects aimed at improving connectivity and stimulating economic activities.

He specifically cited the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, railway projects, the proposed Abuja-Kano Super Highway and Kano’s Urban Wujuwuju Road, among other interventions.

He argued that the projects could transform regional connectivity, boost commercial activities and unlock economic opportunities across the North.

“Tinubu has done his best for the North, and we shall replicate the gesture through massive voting in 2027. The covenant of the North with our beloved President is sacrosanct and, in effect, non-negotiable,” Kwankwaso declared.

The APC chieftain said the North had a political tradition of honouring its commitments, expressing confidence that the region would remain faithful to its understanding with the President as the next general election approaches.

“The North is known for fulfilling its covenant, and we shall live up to expectations again. The President should be rest assured that 2027 is his year, and the North will roar again,” he said.

The inauguration of Arewa4Asiwaju attracted several Northern political figures, including the Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, Ibrahim Masari, former governors, ministers, presidential advisers and other influential stakeholders.

The gathering underscored efforts by supporters of the President to strengthen political mobilisation across Northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso said the initiative provided an opportunity to consolidate support for Tinubu, rally regional stakeholders around the administration’s development agenda and strengthen the political structures expected to drive the President’s re-election campaign.

He maintained that the region’s support for Tinubu would ultimately be demonstrated through votes at the ballot box, insisting that Northern stakeholders were prepared to translate their declared allegiance into electoral support for the President’s second-term ambition.