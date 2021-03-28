BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos, Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt, Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin, Abdullahi Yakubu, Kano, Achor Abimaje, Jos and Angela NKWO- AKPOLU, Owerri

The continuous neglect of group life insurance cover by governors of 32 states of the federation could jeopardise the future livelihood of families of no fewer than 1.1 million civil servants in the affected states who risk losing benefits of their benefactors in the event of death, LEADERSHIP Sunday findings can reveal.

Each of the 32 states, according to our investigation, has an average of 40,000 workers, thus translating to 1.08 million workers who currently have no insurance cover.

Findings showed that in the event of death, families of any deceased civil servant in the 32 states are left to their fate, as they are not entitled to death benefits to sustain them after the death of their breadwinner.

A document from the National Pension Commission (PenCom) listed the affected states to include; Jigawa, Ogun, Kaduna, Delta, Zamfara, Kano, Imo, Kebbi, Sokoto, Ekiti, Kogi, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Oyo, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom and Niger.

Others are; Benue, Kwara, Plateau, Cross River, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Rivers, Ebonyi, Taraba, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Yobe and Adamawa states.

Only Lagos, Osun, Edo, Ondo and the FCT have complied with the law on group life insurance for workers.

Market observers said non-adherence to this provision was exposing families of the workers to imminent danger should anything happen to any worker in the concerned states.

Group life insurance cover is a joint regulation of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and PenCom.

Section 9 (3) of the Pension Reform Act 2004 (now PRA 2014) requires every employer to which the Act applies, to maintain life insurance policy in favour of the employee for a minimum of three times the annual total emolument of the employee.

The policy provides cover for the insured against death, but with the Pension Reforms Act (PRA) 2014 failing to prescribe sanctions for defaulters, state governments have cashed on this by evading life insurance of civil servants, especially now that some of them are battling financial crunch arising from the effects of COVID-19 on states’ finances.

LEADERSHIP Sunday investigation further revealed that while life insurance companies have visited some of the defaulting states to persuade them to get group life cover for their employees, most of them are not ready to bear the financial responsibility.

To this end, PenCom had directed employees to report any employer that failed to procure the minimum required life insurance policy in their favour.

PenCom in a notice entitled: ‘Re-Compliance with guidelines for life insurance policy for employees and submission of insurance certificate for 2020,’ stated that it is the right of all employees in the public service of the federation, Federal Capital Territory and states that have implemented the contributory pension scheme as well as the private sector under Section 4(5) of the PRA 2014 to have life insurance policy taken on their behalf by their employers.

PenCom further advised employees to bring to its notice where the employer fails to submit the evidence of compliance with the policy and place the certificate in a conspicuous place within the organisation.

Similarly, the director general, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mrs Yetunde Ilori, had some time ago, said unfortunately, what the PRA 2014 prescribes is that any employer who fails to insure his employees under group life cover should be a carrier of his own risk, hence, there is no compulsion.

This, she said, makes enforcement difficult, even as she called for a review of the section to make it compulsory for all employers of labour including state governments to put in place group life cover for their workers.

While applauding PenCom for trying to enforce this provision through issuance of compliant certificates to complying employers as well as persuading the federal government to make it one of the requirements to bid for its contracts, she said different states had been approached by life insurance firms, but nothing much came out of the engagement.

Also speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, the director, Centre for Pension Rights Advocacy (CPRA), Mr. Ivor Takor, charged unions in the public sector to rise to the plight of state workers by compelling state governments to insure their workers, adding that while fighting for salary increment, the pension and insurance packages of workers should also be utmost.

“It is now obvious to everybody that the state governors cannot do anything for the welfare of the workers unless they are compelled to do it. So, if the public sector unions don’t get up and ensure they implement these things, those states will not do anything,” he stated.

Earlier, the executive secretary, Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers(NCRIB), Mr. Fatai Adegbenro, said the council had been approaching different state governments to see the need to procure life insurance for their workers, and expressed hope for a new dawn soon, adding that their body language was positive.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday, the managing director/CEO, FBNInsurance Limited, Mr. Val Ojumah, attributed the apathy of states on workers’ insurance to lack of enforcement of insurance laws, adding that the Act that establishes the group life insurance did not prescribe any punishment for defaulters.

He said; “I will attribute the apathy to lack of insurance enforcement because nobody or entity has so far been punished for evading this insurance. Another reason is that the PRA 2014 Act that mandates employers to procure group life policy for their employees did not specify any punishment for defaulters. Since there is no compulsion in the Act, the state governments have a choice to either insure or not.”

Though the law is made by government, he said, governments at the federal and state levels have consistently shunned insurance policies which he said, was responsible for low insurance use in the country.

“If government as the maker of the law cannot lead by example, then there is no justification for the private sector or an individual to purchase insurance policies. This has been the reason why Nigerians are not insuring. So, subscribing to insurance policies now becomes moral-suasion,” he said.

While calling for an overhaul or a review of the existing insurance laws, he said a new law that would arise from such review should prescribe heavy sanctions for defaulters, even as this must be enforced.

With such enforcement, he says the federal, state and local governments, including the private sector employers will sit up, hence, leading to rapid increase in insurance penetration in the country.

“We have compulsory insurance policies of which group life is one of them. But the question is; without enforcement, are they really compulsory?” he queried.

Meanwhile, the organised labour is appealing to the defaulting state governments to as a matter of urgency, procure group life insurance for their workers, a development, labour said would enhance workers’ dedication to work, knowing that whatever happens to them while in service, there is an insurance cover to take care of their families.

In an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday, the secretary general, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Comrade Lawal Basir, said defaulting state governments were just toying with lives of workers which was an indication that they don’t value human lives.

“Despite the dedication of workers, especially under the precarious security challenges across most states of the federation, it is inhumane not to insure them. Its shows lack of responsibility on the part of the states which have not only refused to pay the N30,000 minimum wage but are also running away from the responsibility of financing the group life insurance of their workers,” he said.

He added; “The political class is only interested in themselves and their immediate families, so, civil servants in such states are not secured. It is not so in advanced countries. We are just appealing to governments of those states to have honour and give value to human beings that are risking their lives for work on daily basis.”

Governors not workers-friendly, wicked–Civil Service Union

The Nigerian Union of Civil Servants (NUCS) while reacting described the reluctance of state governments to embrace life insurance cover for workers as wicked.

National president of the Union, Comrade Lawrence Ameachi, told our correspondent that most of the governors were also guilty of non implementation of the new national minimum wage.

He said; “Most of those states you mentioned are states that are owing the new national minimum wage and therefore knowing that the life insurance cover involves funds that will be paid to workers, they deliberately refused to join the scheme. These governors are wicked and not worker-friendly.”

He said the insurance scheme was a motivating factor for workers and should improve productivity if embraced by states.

Kwara To Implement Life Issurance For Workers Soon

Meanwhile, arrangements have reached advanced stage by the Kwara State government to implement life insurance policy for its workers.

The chief press secretary to the state’s Head of Service, Mr Murtala Atoyebi, disclosed this to LEADERSHIP Sunday in an interview yesterday.

He said governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as a worker-friendly governor, would not hesitate to implement the policy once all the necessary bureaucratic bottlenecks were sorted out.

Kano yet to give policy a thought—Commissioner

The Kano State commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the state was yet to give life insurance policy a second thought because there were divergent views on the subject as most Islamic scholars in the state view it as un-Islamic.

“We are still studying the situation from a religious perspective and the government will not do anything that would contravene the Islamic religion,” he said.

The commissioner said in a state where 90 percent of the people adhere to Islamic it would not be advisable to come up with any policy that would contradict the religious stand point.

“Whenever our scholars finish their findings with regard to its veracity or otherwise, the government will take a position on it,” he said.

Our position in Plateau—Commissioner

The Plateau State commissioner for information and communication, Hon. Daniel Majang, in his response, said the state had the contributory pension scheme like the federal government, and had provided the enabling law for civil servants to key into it.

“That is why we also have the Plateau State health Insurance Development Agency with Dr. Fabong as the director general,” he said.