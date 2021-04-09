BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The two Chinese nationals: Messrs Zhao Jian, aged 33 years and Wen aged 50 yreas kidnapped in Osun State recently have regained their freedom.

A statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by Osun State police command on Thursday stated that it took the efforts of Police Tactical Unit, JTF, and other security outfits to rescue the victims.

Osun Command police public relations officer, Opalola Yemisi Olawoyin, a superintendent of police stated that, “We have secured the rescue of the two Chinese Nationals namely: Messrs Zhao Jian ‘m’ aged 33yrs, and Wen ‘m’ aged 50yrs that were kidnapped on 5th April, 2021 at Okepa/Itikan Village, the gold mining site in Ifewara, Osun State

“It would be recalled that, the Commissioner of Police Osun Police Command, Olawale Olokode immediately drafted a strong combined reinforcement of Police Tactical units, JTF, and other security outfits who have embarked on search/rescue operation of the two abducted Chinese persons and possible arrest of all the kidnappers.

“It is with a great delight to inform the members of the public that the above named Chinese Nationals have been rescued at about 9pm Wednesday unhurt.

“Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest the devil in human clothing.”