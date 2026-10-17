Abuja-based filmmaker and Chairman of Fedmas Studios, Sam Idiagbonya, has called for improved infrastructure, transparent access to funding and stronger collaboration among practitioners to unlock the potential of the Federal Capital Territory’s film industry.

Speaking to journalists, diagbonya said Abuja offers a serene working environment, relative accessibility and facilities that support film production, but the city’s creative industry continues to struggle with limited exposure, inadequate technical expertise and weak distribution networks.

He said Abuja’s creative talents need platforms to showcase their work and connect with wider markets.

“Abuja offers a good environment for filmmaking, but we need the infrastructure, the training and the freedom to create,” he said.

He noted that Lagos remains Nigeria’s commercial centre for filmmaking because of its established distribution networks, marketers and access to industry opportunities. He argued, however, that Abuja filmmakers could compete beyond their immediate environment if they developed stories with wider appeal.

“My market is the world. Earth is my market,” Idiagbonya said, stressing that filmmakers should create stories capable of connecting with audiences beyond their locations.

He also expressed concern over government funding initiatives that, according to him, often generate expectations without clear information on implementation.

“If you tell creatives that there is a fund, they need to know the mechanism, the criteria, the timeline and who has benefited,” he said.

Idiagbonya explained that filmmaking requires substantial investment in equipment, personnel and post-production, adding that funding without transparent procedures could leave practitioners uncertain about how to develop their projects.

On manpower development, he said the industry needs more trained technical professionals, particularly in cinematography, lighting, sound and production design. He argued that operating a camera does not automatically make someone a cinematographer, noting that effective filmmaking requires technical knowledge, experience and continuous training.

The filmmaker urged practitioners to embrace collaboration rather than allow competition and disputes over ownership to undermine creative projects.

“The future of creativity is collaboration. You cannot do this alone,” he said.

He said filmmakers should be willing to subject their scripts and ideas to constructive criticism, while industry stakeholders should combine resources and expertise to improve production quality.

Idiagbonya identified distribution and cinema profitability as major concerns, citing high production and marketing costs, delayed payments and the distance between some cinema locations and residential communities.

He said online platforms such as YouTube offer opportunities to reach global audiences, but filmmakers need to understand digital monetisation and develop effective marketing strategies.

“Today, you may be on YouTube. Tomorrow, you may be in the cinema. The next day, you may be on Netflix or working with an international platform,” he said.

He called on the government to support filmmakers across the country, arguing that talent discovery and industry development should extend beyond established creative centres.

Idiagbonya also advocated a stronger national film festival that would provide opportunities for screenings, training, competition and networking among Nigerian and international filmmakers.

He urged emerging filmmakers to remain committed to improving their craft, building professional relationships and exploring different distribution channels despite the challenges confronting the industry.