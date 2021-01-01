The Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu has granted approval for the immediate payment of N3 billion gratuity arrears to all verified retirees in the state and Local Governments.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Hon. Commissioner of Finance, Ibrahim Muhammad Augie and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, on Thursday, 31st December, 2020.

According to the statement, N2 billion has been approved for the State Government verified retirees, while N1 billion was approved for Local Governments and Local Government Education Authorities

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that, all necessary process for the electronic payment to all categories of the affected beneficiaries, on a very favourable equitable ratio had already put into motion.

It will be recalled that, only last May,2020, the sum of N2 .403 billion arrears of gratuity was paid to all the categories of verified retirees, across the State ,local Governments and Local Government Education Authorities.

From inception of this Government, to date, therefore, a total sum of N 20.052 Billion ( Over Twenty billion naira), was approved and paid as arrears of gratuities to the State and Local Government retirees of Kebbi State.

In addition, Kebbi State is among the elite states that pays both Salaries and Pensions regularly, without any outstanding arrears, from inception in 2015, to date.

The government of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has always held the welfare of its citizens, including the state civil and public servants, in high esteem .

“We must remind ourselves that, the resources at the disposal of Government to execute necessary economic and social development demands, in relation to revenues, is highly challenged , more so, under the current scourge of Covid -19.

“Government cannot in all sincerity, effectively attend to all the demands on the lean resources available. We therefore call on all our citizens, particularly those better informed about the circumstances of the world , the sub-National and the Federal Governments, to be rational and selfless in demands they put on their Governments.

“ Times like this call for prudence and self discipline and we must all agree to the necessity to prioritize state expenditures to areas that can best uplift our society from poverty.

“ We are happy that, Kebbi State has become a beacon of hope for wealth creation, through development of Agriculture and also an abode of peace and harmony, to the envy of other states in the Federation.

“ The Ministry of Finance wishes all our retirees a healthy and prosperous new year,” the statement, concluded .