The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, has confirmed the arrest of four political thugs who attacked and brutalised a female resident of Maiduguri, Fadila Abdulrahman, over a Facebook post allegedly criticising a federal lawmaker.

It was gathered that the suspects arrested by the police include Bello Musa a.k.a Al-Shabba, 24; Nasiru Abubakar a.k.a. Mane, 22; Mala Mohammed a.k.a Bobby, 30, and Ali D. Shettima a.k.a Ari, 25.

They were arrested after State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, ordered security agencies to fish out the culprits and make them to face the full wrath of the law.

The thugs, armed with clubs, sticks and other weapons, had attacked Fadila and vandalised her business premises on Sunday at a recreational park in Maiduguri, the state capital.

She was assaulted in her shop at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Park, over a ‘scathing’ Facebook post she made about the lawmaker representing Jere federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmad Satomi Grema.

LEADERSHIP was unable to reach Satomi for his side of the story.

The victim had expressed dissatisfaction with the representation of the Borno lawmaker.

In a recorded video of the attack, published by LEADERSHIP early Monday morning, a leader of the thugs was heard abusing the lady, adding that he would assign assassins to kill her as he was ready to sacrifice his life should anyone verbally attack his ‘political master’.

“Be careful. Otherwise, we will just waste you,” he said.

A source who had witnessed the incident said the attack was organised by a loyalist of the legislator who is the manager of a recreational park.

“The attack was planned and orchestrated by the Manager of Sanda Kyarimi Recreational Park in Maiduguri popularly known as A Donbest Abatcha.

“He invited Sa’adu Suleiman Nakande, a loyalist of Hon Satomi and other thugs to attack the innocent girl at her shop at about 5pm.

“DonBest also ordered the thugs to destroy her Restaurant, nearly a month after he gave her the space to Operate.

“Engineer Satomi Ahmed, Member Representing Jere at the House of Representatives,” he narrated.