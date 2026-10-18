Brazil recovered from an early setback to thrash Canada 6-2, while Japan cruised to a convincing victory over Zambia in their opening matches at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2026 on Sunday.

Brazil produced an impressive attacking display in their Group C encounter, with Greise Kelly starring as they overturned an early deficit to secure all three points.

Canada took the lead through Elizabeth Proulx, whose header from a corner deflected off Reed Tingley and into the net.

Brazil gradually gained control and thought they had equalised earlier, only for their effort to be ruled out for offside. They eventually drew level when Kelly delivered a looping cross that Helena headed home.

Kelly continued to influence the contest after the break, providing a delicate headed pass for Nicolly Manuel, who calmly finished to put Brazil ahead.

Canada responded with an impressive equaliser as Chloe Scicchitano volleyed home after Brazil failed to clear a corner effectively.

However, Brazil took control with three quick goals to establish a decisive advantage. Marcela Bontorim headed home a precise delivery from Kelly before the Brazilian forward added two goals of her own to complete a superb individual performance.

Pepe rounded off the scoring deep into stoppage time, with her effort taking a deflection before finding the bottom corner.

Brazil midfielder Helena said she was delighted to contribute to the victory, praising the team’s energy and determination.

“Whether we’re playing well or not so well, we never let that energy drop,” she said.

Canada coach Jen Herst said she was proud of her players despite the defeat, adding that they had shown courage against a strong Brazilian side.

In Group D, Japan also began their campaign with an emphatic victory, defeating Zambia after establishing a two-goal lead inside the opening 15 minutes.

Nanami Kurita opened the scoring by side-footing home from inside the penalty area following Mei Hanashiro’s run and cut-back.

Japan doubled their advantage when Grace Phiri inadvertently turned the ball into her own net as Sayana Oshita met a corner from the right.

The Japanese side maintained their attacking pressure after the interval, with substitute Wara Shimizu heading home at the far post to extend their lead.

Kurita completed her brace late in the match, tapping home after Fuki Ito unselfishly created the opportunity.

Asuka Tanaka then capped Japan’s dominant display deep into stoppage time, embarking on an impressive run before finishing neatly to complete the scoring.

Elsewhere, Norway were scheduled to face Ghana in Group C, while France were due to take on Venezuela in Group D later on Sunday as the tournament’s opening-day action continued in Morocco.