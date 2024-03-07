There was pandemonium at the E-Arrival Finger of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, as fire broke out at the terminal.

The fire outbreak, LEADERSHIP gathered, led to power outage at the airport.

According to eyewitness, the incident caused panic among workers and passengers at the airport as travelers hastily left the place which was engulfed by smoke for the departure hall.

However, normal operations has started at the terminal as fire fighters have put out the fire.

Details later…