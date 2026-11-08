Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for approving the financing arrangements for the long-awaited Ibom Deep Sea Port project.

Eno, in a statewide radio broadcast on Sunday, described the presidential approval as a landmark development that would transform the state’s economy, attract investments and create employment opportunities.

The governor said the project would open new opportunities for international trade, industrial growth and economic expansion, positioning Akwa Ibom as a major maritime and economic hub in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.

He expressed gratitude to Tinubu for personally announcing the approval during his working visit to the state at the weekend.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, together with the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and his dear wife, we sincerely thank Mr President for honouring us with his esteemed presence and, more importantly, for his landmark approval of the financing arrangements for the Ibom Deep Sea Port Project,” Eno said.

Describing the approval as a defining moment in the state’s economic development, the governor said his administration would cooperate fully with the federal government to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

He added that the seaport would reposition Akwa Ibom as a major destination for maritime business, trade and industrial investments.

Eno also linked the state’s support for Tinubu’s political future to the President’s gesture, pledging that Akwa Ibom would deliver its votes for his re-election bid in 2027.

“Mr President, to whom much is given, much is also required. Akwa Ibom assures you that we will respond en masse on January 16, 2027, as we will give you all our votes in support of your continuity in office from May 29, 2027,” he said.

During the presidential visit, Tinubu had sought the support of Akwa Ibom residents, asking whether they would vote for him before announcing the approval.

“Will you vote for me? If you vote for me, then the seaport is yours,” the President told the crowd at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, popularly known as the Nest of Champions.

The crowd reportedly responded with a pledge to deliver two million votes for the President.

Eno also thanked residents for their large turnout and hospitality during Tinubu’s visit, commending traditional rulers, religious leaders, political stakeholders, youths, women, security agencies, public servants and students for their contributions.

He described the reception as evidence of Akwa Ibom’s peaceful disposition and readiness to attract investments.

The governor assured the President of the state’s cooperation in realising the seaport project, which has remained a major development priority for Akwa Ibom.