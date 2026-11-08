Minister of Works, David Umahi, has criticised popular Nigerian socialite and businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, over his repeated “Money na water” remark, questioning the extent of his wealth and what he has done to support others.

Umahi accused the celebrity barman of being unnecessarily loud about his financial status, challenging him to demonstrate the impact of his wealth through scholarships and other forms of assistance to people.

The minister’s comments come weeks after Cubana Chief Priest criticised his performance as Minister of Works, describing him as the second-worst minister the South-East region had produced.

In his response, Umahi questioned why the businessman frequently boasted about money, arguing that prominent billionaires such as Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola and Abdul Samad Rabiu did not constantly make public declarations about their wealth.

He said, “You are becoming very noisy. Every time, money na water. How much do you think you have?

“Have you ever seen Dangote, Otedola or BUA saying they have money? Money speaks for itself.

“Every time, money na water with your small bar business. What have you done with the money? How many people are on scholarship through you?

“You are just becoming very loud.”

Umahi, however, urged a return to their previous strategy, adding, “We should go back to our strategy.”

Cubana Chief Priest had earlier taken a swipe at the minister over his performance, accusing him of failing to deliver meaningful development to the South-East despite occupying the position of Minister of Works.

Describing Umahi as the second-worst minister the region had produced, the socialite called on President Bola Tinubu to replace ministers he considered ineffective.

He said, “The second to worst minister South-East ever had. We have nothing to show for it as a region that had minister of works.

“The worst minister na my sister from Imo State. That one na fluke of a minister.

“Asiwaju, you gats change these failures of ministers for us. The one from my state can’t even get 1k votes for Asiwaju.”