BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said yesterday that the federal government will not relent in its efforts at democratising access to broadband internet.

According to him, it remains the best option in determining the country’s competitiveness in the global economy.

Osinbajo, who stated this during the official launch of Ogun State Digital Economy Empowerment Project (OGDEP), added that the project officially launched in Abeokuta, the state capital will provide the needed opportunities for brightest and best brains in Nigeria to conveniently excel while taking on their peers in the most competitive global digital economy.

The vice president said Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration in Ogun has positioned itself towards becoming a major global site of an emergent innovation economy in the global market.

Osinbajo who participated in the event via virtual technology, applauded the Dapo Abiodun led administration for taking the lead in investing in the project which he said is firmly enshrined in the Economic Sustainability Plan of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Emphasising that access to broadband and modern technology tools have become compulsory for communities that seeks meaningful growth, security and prosperity for its people, the Vice President stated that the digital revolution that will accompany the launch of OGDEIP project will be “a game changer in every aspect of the socio – economic life of the state”.

While describing Prince Dapo Abiodun as a dynamic, innovative and digitally compliant governor, the VP said by bringing broadband access to homes, the Prince Dapo Abiodun led government in the state is opening up the state residences and businesses to DigiTech not only in the country, but across the world.

Emphasising that the project is part of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s objective for broadband connectivity for every citizen of the country, he said the ambition to make broadband available to the people is now enshrined in the economic sustainability plan of the Federal Government.

“Through the judicious investment in the right infrastructure, Ogun State has positioned itself to become a major global site of an emergent innovation economy.

“Nigeria is blessed with some of the brightest and best minds in the global innovation economy and improving access to broadbands provides opportunities for them to take on their peers from across the world on a more level playing field”.

Earlier in his remarks, state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said his administration would remain committed towards providing the required infrastructure to boost all aspects of the state economy.

He said that the construction of the Agro Cargo International Airport is part of the wholesome strategy of his administration towards developing air transport infrastructure, especially to boost the Agricultural Development Agenda of his administration.