Flood has sacked residents of several communities in four local government areas of Rivers State.

The communities mostly located along the swkbanks of Orashi River and its tributaries, are located in Abua/Odual, Ahoada-East, Ahoada-West and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas of the State.

LEADERSHIP observed that in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area alone, over 20 communities have been submerged by the flood, with bridges, farms and schools covered by water.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was further observed that the ravaging flood had forced residents of the communities, who are predominantly farmers, to harvest their cassava and other farm products prematurely.

Some of the affected communities include Obiofu, Utu-umuoriji, Ase-Azaga, Ogbeogene Utuechi and Agwe.

Others are Kriegani, Aligwu, Idu-Obosiukwu, Idu-Osobile, Agbogwe, Usomini-Omoku, Obieti 1 and Ebeocha.

Speaking during a visit to the affected communities, chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area, Hon.Vincent Job, commiserated with victims of the flood disaster in the area.

Job lamented that several farmlands were washed away by the flood, adding that the ugly development was a threat to food security, in view of the agricultural potential of the affected communities.

He appealed to the relevant authorities to do all within their powers to address the issues by coming to the aid of the affected victims, adding that most of them lost their farmlands and households.