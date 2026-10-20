…NISO declares stabilisation

Electricity generation on the national grid stood at 404.01 megawatts (MW) at 9:15pm on Monday, hours after the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) said the grid had been stabilised and returned to normal operation following multiple failures.

NISO’s real-time generation report showed that only five generation companies (Gencos) were feeding the grid at that time. Omotosho (gas) supplied the highest output at 189.50MW, followed by Olorunsogo at 90.30MW and Paras Energy (gas) at 81.70MW. Dadinkowa Generating Station supplied 40.01MW, while Trans-Amadi (gas) supplied 2.50MW.

The night figure is about 73MW lower than the 476.70MW recorded at 1 pm, and more than 3,400MW below the 3,840MW or so on the grid at 7 am, according to data from the NISO portal.

The newspaper reported that generation remained relatively stable through the morning before dropping sharply at about 12:40 pm. It said most power plants, including Egbin, Jebba, Shiroro, and Kainji, recorded zero output at the 1 pm reading, with only a handful, including Odukpani NIPP, Omotosho, and Sapele, contributing small amounts. It added that the NISO dashboard showed about 480MW at 1:23 pm, with five generating companies recording output.

Electricity consumers complained on social media of outages between about 12:45 pm and 1:20 pm.

NISO earlier said the national grid experienced multiple trippings on the 330kV transmission network at about 12:40 pm.

It said it worked with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to implement corrective measures immediately, and that restoration efforts had been successfully completed.

The operator said the incident affected only a section of the grid, contrary to unverified reports circulating in the media. It advised the public to disregard misleading information and rely on its official communication channels for verified updates.

NISO said it remained committed to maintaining grid stability and providing timely and accurate information to the public.