Precious John, co-founder and sales director of Halleys Homes & Properties Limited, has emphasised the value of focus and integrity in the real estate industry.

Precious, who spoke in a chat with journalists recently, reiterated the importance of staying focused in real estate as the sole area of business and giving it everything the company has to offer.

The company she jointly established with her partner, Mr. Damilare Ojerinde, was built from the scratch and has achieved several significant milestones in the industry.

Precious advised young entrepreneurs, urging them to have faith in Nigeria and find ways to capitalise on the opportunities provided by the country’s vast population.

She also stressed the importance of discovering how to use Nigeria’s population to their advantage, stating that, “My partner and I frequently preach this to young people.”

Regarding challenges in the industry, Precious stated that “great entrepreneurs frequently

find a method to overcome those obstacles.” She explained that Halleys Homes & Properties Limited’s advantage over other real estate businesses was integrity.

Precious acknowledged that the company

faced challenges in its early days, but the maintenance of its integrity throughout all phases

of the company’s growth has paid off, adding that “Today, many clients come directly to Halleys Homes because the company’s name can be trusted.”

Halleys Homes is renowned for delivering high-quality, innovative, and sustainable

real estate projects in Nigeria. The company’s emphasis on focus and integrity has

undoubtedly contributed to its success.

With Precious John’s leadership and

the company’s commitment to excellence, Halleys Homes is poised to continue being a driving force in Nigeria’s real estate industry.