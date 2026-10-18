Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has disclosed that he has been living with diabetes since 1996, saying decades of managing the condition have deepened his understanding of his health.

Kosoko made the disclosure during an episode of the Talk to B Show, where he spoke about his health, personal losses, acting career and views on parenting and social media.

“I have been diabetic since 1996; I have been managing it. I understand my health better than some doctors do. Do not misquote me. I am not saying I know how to do everything; I do not want to die,” he said.

The actor also spoke about losing three wives, including the mother of his daughter, Bidemi Kosoko, who died during childbirth.

“I lost my wife during childbirth; that’s Bidemi’s mother. I have lost three wives,” he said.

Reflecting on his career, Kosoko said he began acting in theatre at the age of 10 in 1964 and established his own theatre group in 1972.

“I make bold to say that I am one of the pioneers of this industry,” he said, highlighting his longstanding contribution to Nigeria’s entertainment sector.

The veteran actor also advised parents to treat their children equally, stressing the importance of making every child feel loved and valued.

“Treat your children equally; let them know they’re equal in your mind,” he said.

On social media, Kosoko recalled the apprehension that accompanied its emergence but said many people had since found ways to use the platforms to their advantage.

He, however, criticised what he described as the pursuit of online attention and money through certain forms of content.

“Must you shake your bumbum and talk about jargon before you make money?” he asked.