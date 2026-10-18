Governor Uba Sani has disclosed that his administration has been paying compensation to property owners whose structures were affected by ongoing road constructions in the last three and half years.

The Governor disclosed that Kaduna State Government has compensated approximately 4,865 households at a cost of about ₦7 billion across the three senatorial zones since he assumed office.

He made this known at the flagging off of property compensation payment to 865 households, amounting to approximately N2 billion, for the construction of Zaria, Giwa, Shika township roads on Saturday.

In his address at the event, Governor Uba Sani pointed out that ‘’since taking office on May 29, 2023, we have remained guided by the conviction that development must advance human dignity.’’

‘’Infrastructure gives physical expression to progress, but the fairness with which it is delivered determines whether citizens experience government as a source of reassurance and opportunity,’’ he added.

According to him, the reconstruction ‘’ of 11 township roads within Zaria and Sabon Gari Local Government Areas, alongside the Giwa and Shika township roads, reflects our determination to improve connectivity and expand economic activity.’’

‘’These investments will ease movement, support commerce and bring communities closer to schools, healthcare and other essential services. Their enduring value will be measured by the opportunities they create and the quality of life they help secure,’’ he said.

The Governor however recalled that as project progressed, homes, businesses and public utilities were identified within the designated rights-of-way.

‘’We therefore recognised that proceeding responsibly required us to address the human consequences of construction with the same seriousness applied to its engineering requirements,’’ he argued.

Speaking at the event which held at Waziri Lawal Primary School, Angwan Iya in Zaria city, the Governor said that ‘’today, we commence the distribution of compensation cheques amounting to approximately ₦2 billion.’’

‘’These payments are intended to support affected families as they relocate, rebuild and reorganise their livelihoods.

‘’Compensation fulfils an obligation owed to citizens whose property is required for public development. Its purpose is to ensure that the benefits of improved infrastructure are not secured through avoidable hardship for those directly affected,’’ he argued.

Governor Uba Sani commended the owners of the 865 affected households across Babban Dodo to Kofar Kuyan Bana, Rimin Tsiwa to Kofar Gayan, Tudun Wada, Giwa Township and Shika township for their patience.

‘’We understand that relocation involves uncertainty, expense and the disruption of familiar surroundings. Your willingness to engage constructively has helped us pursue these projects with greater understanding of their impact on your lives,’’ he added.

The Governor who also commended the surveyors, valuers, engineers and community representatives whose diligence supported the assessment process, also directed relevant utility agencies to expedite the safe relocation of water, electricity and telecommunications infrastructure.