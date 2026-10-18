Uwana Fombo emerged champion of the 2026 Bonny Island Golf Club (BIGC) Ladies Invitational and Breast Cancer Awareness Tournament after returning 34 points to win the Division One ladies’ category.

Fombo, playing off a handicap of 32, finished one point ahead of Bridget Ogwah, who returned 33 points to place second, while Bessie Obei took third position with 32 points after a countback.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition was held at the Bonny Island Golf Club on Saturday, bringing together club members, invited golfers and guests for a tournament that combined competitive golf with breast cancer awareness.

Fombo described her victory as particularly special, saying her husband’s encouragement and happiness at her performance made the achievement more memorable.

“I dedicate this victory to my husband, whose happiness and encouragement mean so much to me. Seeing how delighted he was with my performance made the achievement even more memorable,” she said.

She also commended the sponsors and organisers for providing a platform for golfers to compete while supporting efforts to raise awareness about breast cancer.

In Division Two of the ladies’ category, Boma Okoh, playing off a handicap of 36, claimed the title with 27 points.

Marytina Osuchukwu, also playing off handicap 36, finished second with 25 points, while Ibifiri Mangete placed third with 24 points.

Osuchukwu, the BIGC Lady Captain and host of the tournament, said the event was designed to promote women’s participation in golf while drawing attention to breast cancer awareness.

“Our goal is not only to promote competitive golf but also to use the game to support a worthy cause such as breast cancer awareness. We are delighted to have brought golfers together to celebrate the sport and promote a message that affects women, families and communities,” she said.

She commended the sponsors, participants, club members and organising team for their contributions to the tournament’s success, adding that the event provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships among golfers and other stakeholders.

Osuchukwu also called for sustained efforts to create more opportunities for women to participate in golf and encourage greater public engagement with breast cancer awareness initiatives.

In the men’s Division One category, Murtala Saleh emerged winner with 38 points, playing off a handicap of nine.

Okey Ahube, who played off handicap 13, finished second with 35 points after a countback, while Hafiz Iyal Abdullahi, playing off handicap 15, also returned 35 points to place third.

Sonny Fombo claimed the men’s Division Two title with an impressive 42 points, playing off handicap 22.

Omolulu Osinusi finished second with 41 points, while Joshua Anemeje placed third with 35 points.

In the guest men’s category, Bolaji Salami emerged winner with 34 points, playing off handicap 18.

Igwe Acholonu finished second with 28 points, while Tukur Mohammed Gazali took third position with 27 points.

Adaugo Martins won the guest ladies’ category with 30 points, playing off handicap 18.

Maryanne Udoka finished second with 28 points, while Edirin Orhoro placed third with 27 points.

The competition also featured technical prizes recognising precision and driving ability.

Debo Oyelahan won the men’s nearest-to-the-pin prize with a distance of 3.4 metres, while Obei claimed the ladies’ award with 1.2 metres.

Osinusi won the men’s straightest-drive prize with 5.0 metres, while Osuchukwu secured the ladies’ award with 0.05 metres.

Ahube and Martins won the longest-drive prizes in the men’s and ladies’ categories, respectively.

The tournament began on Wednesday with a caddies’ competition, followed by a cocktail event on Friday. It featured six competitive categories involving members of BIGC, the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) golfing community and invited guests.

Beyond the competition, the event sought to use golf as a platform for raising awareness about breast cancer, fostering social connections and encouraging greater participation in the sport.

(NAN)