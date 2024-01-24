Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Wednesday, visited the Al-Kadiriyah family in Abuja, calling on security agents to apprehend thier abductors and perpetrators of similar crimes.

LEADERSHIP recalls that five daughters of Mansoor Al-Kadiriyah, who were recently kidnapped from their Bwari residence in Abuja, were last Saturday set free by their abductors after one of them, Nabeeha, was killed by the kidnappers.

The governor’s visit to the Al-Kadiriyahs was made public on social media spaces on Wednesday night.

The message on AbdulRazaq’s visit to Al-Kadiriyahs reads: “Earlier today (Wednesday) in Abuja, I paid a visit to the Alkadiriyahs to spend some time and interact with our girls who have recently regained their freedom.

“I’m impressed to see them in high spirits and responding well to their therapies, clearly unbowed to whatever that had happened, and very positive about the future which I’m certain will be better and brighter for them.

“To their parents, whom I had earlier met when the girls were in captivity, I doff my hat for your calm and bold efforts to confront the situation with patriotism and hope in the Almighty. That has greatly paid off.

“Again, I express my hearty condolences for the sad loss of Nabeeha and her uncle in the unfortunate circumstances. God will comfort the family now and always.

“I trust that the security agencies will hunt down whomever was involved in that incident and similar others; they will not go unpunished. We are too strong as a people to bow to the few cowards who target innocent citizens in their nefarious activities.”