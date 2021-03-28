Prof Babafemi Badejo

writes on

Monday, March 29

A political scientist, lawyer and expert in foreign policy, Badejo also has decades of experience in teaching, peace operations, humanitarian affairs and public commentary. He has a knack for not mincing his words.

Prof. Munzali Jibril

writes on

Tuesday, March 30

An emeritus professor of English, and former deputy Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, he was also former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, former coordinator of the Nigeria Police Academy and former Provost of the Nigerian Defence Academy. He brings his wealth of experience to bear on charting a pathway for Nigeria.

Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru

writes on

Wednesday, March 31

A chartered accountant, chartered tax practitioner and management consultant, Omoigui-Okauru was the first female executive chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and the first female chairman of the Joint Tax Board of Nigeria. Her uncompromising commitment to ethics and standards set her apart as a beacon.

Kingsley Moghalu

writes on Thursday, April 1

Moghalu is a political economist, lawyer, former United Nations official, and politician. He served as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, from 2009 to 2014. He subsequently taught at Tufts University as professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. A former presidential candidate, he knows what needs to be done for the country to find its way again.

Starting from Monday, March 29, LEADERSHIP begins a series of conversations to highlight alternative voices in Nigeria’s search for a pathway. You can’t afford to miss it!