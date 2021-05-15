In a time of slowed down economic progress and gradual economic recovery, planning to start a lucrative business in Nigeria in 2021 would be very timely. You can now be a business expert from the comfort of your home with the right mindset and determination.

Real Estate Business

According to Robert Kiyosaki, a real estate tycoon, “the real estate business is the road to take”. Can you guess why? These are passive income sources that you can make money from even when you’re asleep. Every entrepreneur dreams to retire one day and be financially free. That can only be possible if you build passive numerous income streams like real estate.

Cake and Cupcake Bakery

In our society today, events are endless – from wedding to birthday, anniversary and end of year parties. This presents a huge opportunity in the baking industry. Baking, decorating, and selling unique cakes and cupcakes for such occasions is a great business idea for the hobby baker to venture into, and one that is potentially lucrative.

Without an atom of doubt, baking is a very lucrative business to start in 2021. You can get started on a very small budget by baking and decorating your cakes right from the comfort of your kitchen. An effective marketing strategy is to forward you cake samples to interested parties and party planners to ensure they partner with you when the need arises or you can showcase your works on Instagram and Facebook using the most effective hashtags that drive sales.

Sales of Mobile Phone Accessories

Sales of mobile phone accessories is a very profitable business in Nigeria today. According to Statista, the number of phone users in Nigeria projected to grow to more than 140 million in 2025. There are likely chances of the mobile phone owners to need one or two phone accessories every now and then. Selling mobile phone accessories can’t be a bad idea.

Amongst the common accessories in demand include, batteries, air pod, battery chargers memory cards, earpieces, pouches, screen guards, etc. You can partner with vendors at Computer Village (Lagos) to get your supplies or you can get them from online stores. With Phone Accessories business you can easily start an online importation.