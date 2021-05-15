In a time of slowed down economic progress and gradual economic recovery, planning to start a lucrative business in Nigeria in 2021 would be very timely. You can now be a business expert from the comfort of your home with the right mindset and determination.
-
Real Estate Business
According to Robert Kiyosaki, a real estate tycoon, “the real estate business is the road to take”. Can you guess why? These are passive income sources that you can make money from even when you’re asleep. Every entrepreneur dreams to retire one day and be financially free. That can only be possible if you build passive numerous income streams like real estate.
-
Cake and Cupcake Bakery
In our society today, events are endless – from wedding to birthday, anniversary and end of year parties. This presents a huge opportunity in the baking industry. Baking, decorating, and selling unique cakes and cupcakes for such occasions is a great business idea for the hobby baker to venture into, and one that is potentially lucrative.
Without an atom of doubt, baking is a very lucrative business to start in 2021. You can get started on a very small budget by baking and decorating your cakes right from the comfort of your kitchen. An effective marketing strategy is to forward you cake samples to interested parties and party planners to ensure they partner with you when the need arises or you can showcase your works on Instagram and Facebook using the most effective hashtags that drive sales.
-
Sales of Mobile Phone Accessories
Sales of mobile phone accessories is a very profitable business in Nigeria today. According to Statista, the number of phone users in Nigeria projected to grow to more than 140 million in 2025. There are likely chances of the mobile phone owners to need one or two phone accessories every now and then. Selling mobile phone accessories can’t be a bad idea.
Amongst the common accessories in demand include, batteries, air pod, battery chargers memory cards, earpieces, pouches, screen guards, etc. You can partner with vendors at Computer Village (Lagos) to get your supplies or you can get them from online stores. With Phone Accessories business you can easily start an online importation.
-
Blogging
Blogging is one of those businesses that definitely makes you your own boss. You work at your time, whenever and wherever you want. You just have to choose a profitable niche and also where your passion lies to be able to sustain the business. With just need a laptop and a good internet connection you can start a profitable blog in Nigeria.
Also, every blogger wants their post to be found on search engine result pages without promoting the content all of the time, hence you would need to acquire top digital marketing skills (SEO) for search engines like Google or hire the services of an SEO Expert in Nigeria.
You can start a free blog with WordPress, Blogger or Wix or if you have the budget, set up your blog on a self-hosted server; publish quality content, drive qualified traffic to the content, get their confidence, trust and then monetize your blog with Google AdSense, affiliate marketing, display advertisement, or sell quality information products such as ebooks, etc.