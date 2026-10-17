The Nasarawa State Government has captured more than 570,000 households, comprising about 1.9 million people, on the National Social Register as part of efforts to reduce poverty and improve social protection.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, NGOs and Disaster Management, Hon. Muhammad Baba Shehu, disclosed this on Friday in Lafia during a press conference to mark the 2026 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

Shehu said the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule had intensified cash transfers, business support and humanitarian interventions to improve the living conditions of vulnerable residents.

He said that under the Nasarawa State Social Investment Agency, 3,800 beneficiaries received N5,000 monthly for 24 months across all electoral wards during Phase One of the programme.

Under Phase Two, he said, 6,000 beneficiaries received N10,000 monthly across 13 local government areas, while preparations for Phase Three were underway.

The commissioner also disclosed that under the NG-CARES programme, 1,500 petty traders received grants of N50,000 and N100,000, while 2,000 vulnerable households received N10,000 monthly for 12 months.

According to him, the government has complemented the cash transfers and grants with other empowerment and social welfare programmes targeting youths, women, students and low-income households.

These include the distribution of electric vehicles and tricycles to youths and women, the SEEDS empowerment programme, subsidised fertiliser and rice, payment of NECO examination fees and scholarships for public school students.

Shehu added that the government had paid billions of naira in gratuities and embarked on major flyover projects in Lafia, Akwanga, Keffi and Mararaba, which he said would create employment opportunities.

On humanitarian interventions, the commissioner said the ministry had recently delivered relief materials to victims of a communal clash in Kowayarda, Karu Local Government Area, while mobilising support for communities affected by flooding.

“Poverty is not just a statistic. It is about real people and real lives,” he said.

Shehu called on non-governmental organisations and development partners to sustain their support for efforts to eradicate poverty and improve the welfare of vulnerable people.