By Kucha Jeremiah, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have arrested a 70-year-old drug trafficker, Mohammed Rabiu Wada, who supplies illicit substances to Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in Niger State.

In a statement issued by its director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, yesterday, he said the suspect, who hails from Dallawa town, state of Agadez, Niger Republic, was arrested on Thursday with 10 pallets of skunk in Jebba, Niger State. He had brought hides and skin into Nigeria from Niger Republic to sell in Lagos.

According to the statement, “During interrogation, the suspect claimed he sold his goods for N300,000 in Lagos and used the fund to buy 10 pallets of skunk at N25,000 each; and was on his way back to Niger

Republic through the North West, where he sells drugs to bandits, when he was intercepted in Jebba.

The commander of NDLEA, Niger State command, Aloye Isaac, said the arrest is a further confirmation of the nexus between drug abuse and the security challenges in parts of the country.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in an operation backed by soldiers in Ondo State, have identified and destroyed three large cannabis farms measuring in total, 95 hectares, located at Ogbese forest. The Ondo State commander of the agency, Haruna Gagara, said although no one was arrested during the operation, investigation has since commenced to identify and apprehend the owners of the farms.

In the same vein, operatives of the Agency in Kogi State have intercepted and seized 116.1kg of cannabis at a patrol point along Okene-Lokoja expressway. A suspect, Sulaiman Sa’id, who was arrested with the illicit drug, said that he got them from Edo State and was heading to Kaduna State.

Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Alfred Adewumi, said the drug was concealed in sacks of chicken wastes loaded in a Mercedes-Benz 814 Truck with registration number: Taraba XA 366 ARD.

In his reaction to the successful operations in Niger, Ondo and Kogi States, chairman/CEO of NDLEA, Brig General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), commended the commanders, men and officers of the three commands for their commitment and unrelenting efforts to rid their areas of responsibility of illicit drugs.