The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has denied allegations of a plot by the Federal Government to assassinate former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, saying President Bola Tinubu has increased security protection for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The council also challenged Timi Frank, a member of the ADC who made the allegation, to provide evidence to substantiate his claim and urged security agencies to invite him for questioning.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the council’s spokesperson, Dele Alake, described the allegation as grave and called on Frank to provide any information in his possession to facilitate an investigation.

“Any credible threat to life must be treated seriously, irrespective of political affiliation,” Alake said.

He, however, categorically rejected claims that the Presidency or the APC Presidential Campaign Council was involved in any plot to assassinate Atiku or any opposition figure.

The council also dismissed reports that security personnel attached to the former vice president had been withdrawn, insisting that he remained protected by the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to Alake, President Tinubu recently directed security agencies to reinforce and increase protection for presidential, vice-presidential, governorship and deputy governorship candidates across the country.

He said Atiku’s security had never been compromised, adding that the former vice president enjoyed two levels of state-funded security protection by virtue of his former office.

Alake further stated that Tinubu had increased security protection for Atiku in his capacity as a presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.

The APC campaign council spokesperson said Tinubu recognised opposition politics as an essential component of Nigeria’s 27-year-old democracy, noting that the president had himself played a prominent role in opposition politics for 16 years.

According to him, Tinubu helped galvanise opposition forces that defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), then the ruling party, in the 2015 general elections.

Alake described Frank’s allegation as political rabble-rousing intended to heighten tension, accusing some opposition figures of making public allegations and tagging foreign leaders and international organisations in social media posts to attract attention.

He warned that as the country moved deeper into the campaign season, politicians and their supporters might make exaggerated statements and allegations for political advantage.

The APC campaign council, however, urged political candidates, parties and their supporters to exercise restraint and ensure that public statements were factual and responsible.

It also called on political actors to avoid utterances that could trigger unnecessary tension, stressing that political competition should remain peaceful, lawful, and focused on issues affecting Nigerians rather than on character attacks and unsubstantiated allegations.