The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into an incident involving a foreign-registered Challenger 604 aircraft operated by Triton Aviation, which lost a door mid-air shortly after departing Abuja for Lagos.

The aircraft, with registration number T7-SEI, departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 16:12 UTC on Thursday.

It was about three nautical miles from the airport and climbing through 3,500 feet when the crew declared a “Mayday” distress call following the separation of the door from the aircraft.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to The PUNCH by the NSIB on Friday.

According to the bureau, the aircraft returned to Abuja and landed safely on Runway 22 at 16:34 UTC, with nine people on board, comprising three crew members and six passengers.

The Challenger 604 is registered in San Marino, a landlocked microstate in Southern Europe surrounded by Italy.

In the statement signed by its Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Badeh Jr, the NSIB said the missing door had been recovered and secured at its wreckage hangar.

“The Bureau has commenced its investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the occurrence,” the statement said.

The incident prompted an emergency response at the Abuja airport, with fire and rescue personnel and medical teams placed on standby ahead of the aircraft’s return.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had earlier confirmed the incident, noting that the investigation fell under the purview of the NSIB.

The bureau said it would provide further updates as the investigation progressed.