Kogi State governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has attributed the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s local government election in the state to adequate security measures put in place by his administration.

Ododo, who spoke after casting his vote at his country home in Ukpogoro, Okene Local Government Area, said security remained a critical requirement for sustainable development, noting that no society could thrive without adequate protection of lives and property.

The governor expressed optimism that the election would be conducted peacefully across the state and urged security agencies to remain vigilant before, during and after the exercise.

Meanwhile, reports from across the state indicated a largely peaceful election, with voters turning out in significant numbers to exercise their franchise.

Officials of the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) and election materials arrived at various polling units from about 8am.

In Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area, voters trooped out in large numbers to participate in the election, while security personnel, including police officers and vigilante members, were deployed to maintain law and order.

Speaking after casting his vote at Oshobane Ward, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate, Mr Ezekiel Sunday Osiako, described the exercise as orderly and peaceful.

Osiako commended voters for turning out to vote and praised Governor Ododo and KOSIEC for what he described as the provision of a level playing field for all candidates.

He urged voters to remain calm and orderly throughout the exercise to ensure its peaceful conclusion.

Also speaking after casting his vote at Eni Ward, the Technical Assistant to the Kogi State Ministry of Information and Communications, Mr Ebenezer Adurodija, commended the governor and KOSIEC for what he described as a seamless electoral process.

Adurodija said the early arrival of electoral officials and materials at polling units demonstrated the commission’s preparedness for the exercise.

Also speaking the The APC party chairman for Okehi local government area, commended the State Independent Electoral Commission, (SIEC) for ensuring a level playing field for all political parties in the state.

Speaking in his ward at Okaito/ Usugwe he also praised the governor, the Auditor General for Local government, Alhaji Siyaka Yakubu Adabenege, area ho hails from the area and the security agencies for ensuring a peaceful election.