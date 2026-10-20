Newly unsealed court records obtained by The New York Times suggest that OJ Simpson may have received help from an associate to dispose of the murder weapon in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

The documents reveal that following Simpson’s acquittal in 1995, federal prosecutors received information regarding the disposal of the murder weapon from Joseph “Joey” Ippolito, a convicted drug trafficker and federal informant with links to Simpson.

A letter from an assistant U.S. attorney to a federal judge described Ippolito as a source who had become privy to key facts regarding the case, including Simpson’s disposal of the knife, which police never recovered.

Ippolito’s brother, Sam, told The New York Times that Joey returned home on the night of the murders with blood on his hands and a heavy bag, instructing him to throw it into a nearby construction dumpster. However, Sam later attempted to retract his account after the publication declined to pay him for the story.

Legal analyst Rikki Klieman noted that, while the new account relies on complex testimony, authorities should examine the unsealed files rather than dismiss them outright, citing similarities to Simpson’s hypothetical account in his book If I Did It.

In response to the report, Malcolm LaVergne, the executor of Simpson’s estate, issued a statement noting that the primary individuals involved, Nicole Brown Simpson, Ronald Goldman, and O.J. Simpson, are all deceased and cannot offer firsthand accounts.

“At some point, I believe we must recognise that the continued production of theories, allegations, and sensational accounts may do little to bring meaningful resolution to those who have already suffered so much,” LaVergne said.